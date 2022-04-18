Trump a ‘Russian asset’?
Around April 11, a pundit on Russian state television stated, “It is time for us, for our people, to call on the United States to change the regime in the U.S. early and to again help our partner Trump to become president.” It looks like verification that Russia interfered to get Trump elected and that he is effectively a Russian asset?
Cashless at Fenway illegal?
Maura Healy the Attorney General of Massachusetts remains mute on the fact Fenway Park has gone cashless. She herself in 2020 stated retail businesses are required by law to accept cash. When asked by the media to comment on the situation her office had no comment. Is it that she’s afraid of the deep pockets at Fenway Park or something else?
IRS skimming
A provision slid into the party-line $2 trillion Democrat COVID bailout bill which caused our 8.5% inflation also has transactions over $700 tracked by the IRS. This means the already incompetent IRS (I haven’t seen my tax returns from 2020) will be further inundated, more busy skimming money off American workers than doing their real jobs. Thanks Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen!
Biden released tax return
President Biden released his tax returns. All presidents always have. The exception is Trump. He hides income because it is taxable and he did not report. What a phoney!
What is impeachable?
Note to the left, a president cutting taxes and regulations while sending mean tweets is not cause for impeachment nor invoking the 25th Amendment. What happened in Kabul in 2021, deliberately destroying the America economy one pipeline at a time, and shaking hands with people who aren’t there after sleepwalking through speeches is.
Abbot and DeSantis stepping up
With our current vacuum of executive leadership at the federal level, good to see America’s governors stepping up. Greg Abbot in Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida addressing the open borders and teachers’ union grooming issues respectively are welcome developments and collectively a success story for Federalism.
‘Remain in Mexico’ worked
Writer who says Trump immigration policy was a disaster citing few numbers who were sent back. We did not need to send illegals back because he made it harder for them to come in. Remember Remain in Mexico? That worked.
