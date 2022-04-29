Fair game please
Last week’s coverage of the high school baseball game between Central and Greater Lawrence really did have too much Central, because none of the four pictures included a Lancer player and no one from Greater Lawrence was quoted in the story. Please recognize the other team’s efforts and stars too.
Pardon who?
I see that President Joe Biden pardoned 75 people. Amazingly not a single former cabinet member.
College should build a bridge
OK if Merrimack College has $12 million to buy the land they have enough to build a bridge from Royal Crest for the benefit of motorists and the safety of their students!
Cracked sidewalks
Mayor of Lawrence where did the money from Columbia Gas to redo my cracked sidewalk go? This was supposed to be done last year and now it’s not getting done. What other project did this go too? New school, parks or a party in the park on the city?
Town ‘needs professional help’
North Andover’s town manager should explain why the buildings Merrimack College paid $12 million for were only assessed for $3.4 million, costing North Andover taxpayers — mostly homeowners — hundreds of thousands in extra taxes paid over the past 10 years. North Andover needs professional help to negotiate the Royal Crest proposal.
Failing at the border
Secretary Mayorkas just told Congress that the current administration has done an adequate job at the southern border. If letting 2.5 million people through the border since they’ve been in power is adequate, what would failure look like?
Canceling loans ‘unfair’
I don’t understand how the far left can think of canceling student loan debt. What about the student who elects to become a trade person, are they going to give them money to start a business? What about those who paid their loans? This would be terribly unfair.
Building inspections needed
Mayor Depena is doing a good job; now if his building inspectors would do their job of checking homes that have been changed from cottage to multi-family, from multi-family to rooming houses — and they are not charged extra taxes. This is an injustice to those who live here.
Liberals ‘are beautiful’
I’m really proud of liberals. It took them two weeks to start calling the Elon Musk a racist. I thought that would have been the first thing out of their mouths — all over a guy trying to restore free speech. Libs are beautiful, just beautiful.
Musk ‘vilified’
Amazing how the week the actual richest man on the planet — Democratic megadonor Jeff Bezos — filed an appeal to prevent workers in his plants from organizing in unions, and Elon Musk threatened to allow the 1st Amendment to survive on the internet. Musk was instantly transformed into “the richest man on the planet” and roundly vilified by Bezos and his party.
