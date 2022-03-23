Pension payoff?
Methuen is paying a captain $2,500-a-week to stay home. Now they are going to have someone promoted to deputy chief. Let’s go back 25 years when they did this and then the deputy retired after 3 years. That’s because the Mass. pension system is based on your last three years of highest pay. Who is being taken care of now?
Truth about Hunter Biden
Your Soundoff came at such an appropriate time. I was laughing out loud. The truth came out about Hunter Biden and his laptop and it was from the most liberal New York Times. Now who’s living in an alternate universe? I can’t even believe the Tribune posted it. I guess they weren’t doing their homework like most liberals.
‘Red flags’ on Biden
I agree with the writer about all of Biden’s leadership downfalls. From his first day in office he simply deleted every single executive order without any regard for whether or not they were good for the country or not. His dislike for Trump came first, no matter what. So he sat there and signed away every single executive order without a care in the world. This was a pretty good “red flag” about where he would lead us. Look where we are now.
Give Haverhill firefighters everything
Please just cave to the Haverhill firefighters’ union requests. Give them four men per truck, all new fire stations and a new fleet of trucks. I’m tired of their whining and after all, it is an “Everything is Free” society today, isn’t it?
Trump ‘complicit’ in war crimes
The Soundoff submitter claiming that with any president other than President Biden, “Putin would not have invaded Ukraine” continue to spew the big lies and delusional fictions as they kiss Donald Tump’s ring. Not only did Trump never budget for any military aid for Ukraine during the four years his corrupt administration served as a fifth column for the Russians (Trump’s first National Security Advisor and Trump’s campaign manager, both convicted felons, were both on the payroll of the Russians), but as that Soundoff submitter also needs to be reminded, Trump in 2019 tried to extort a political favor from President Zelenskyy or Trump was going to block the delivery of the military aid for Ukraine that President Obama had budgeted. Trump and his Republican amen chorus are complicit in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war crimes they are committing.
