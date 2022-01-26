Methuen FD ‘unprofessional, unethical’
And you thought the Methuen Police Department was corrupt? They couldn’t hold a candle to the Methuen Fire Department! Four new lieutenant positions were just created in May. I’m sure that these 4 new lieutenants are also in the chief’s pocket. And now, a newly created captain position to appease the chief’s best friend. The Fire Chief should be fired and the mayor and all 9 City Councilors should be held accountable for allowing this travesty. This is unprofessional, unethical and criminal. Where is the uproar?
Paying for college is ‘fiscal responsibility’
My family couldn’t afford to send me to college, so I attended community college and then finished my degree at night while working full time. The difference between me and young people today is that I never felt entitled to an expensive college degree. The debt incurred by today’s graduates is the result of a choice they made to attend an expensive university full time. They made the choice to take out these loans, and they are responsible for paying them off. It’s called fiscal responsibility.
Biden a ‘declining softy’
Biden on Russia: “minor incursion” is OK, and then here comes the back-pedaling. Russia knows we have a declining softy in the White House. If Trump was still in office they wouldn’t think of attempting an invasion.
Which border matters most?
Why are American Democrats obsessing over Ukraine’s border and totally unconcerned about our own? Just one of a myriad of questions American voters might want to ask themselves as we head towards Red November.
Business interests and this newspaper are already advancing the canard that the proposed millionaires’ tax would stifle business development. They hope that most readers don’t understand how taxes and business works. Any funds spent on a business — whether for capital equipment, facilities, or payroll — are deducted from revenue and not applied to taxes. Only profits above that are taxed. Spending more on your business means less in taxes. Remember too, that the tax is only 4% on the portion of income over $1 million. Don’t let yourself be fooled.
Jan. 6 not as bad as 2020 race riots
Maybe if Democrats hadn’t spent a full year “minimizing the impact” of left-wing, Marxist organized deadly “mostly peaceful” race riots to overthrow our current systems of government across America in 2020, the rest of us would be a bit more concerned with the one riot that happened in Washington, D.C., and resulted in one Trump supporter being gunned down.