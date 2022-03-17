Easter brain hunt
I just heard the good news that the Easter Egg hunt will be happening this year at the White House. With any luck the children might find the missing brains of the Democrats.
Right wing in 'alternate universe'
So, climate change information and accurate racial history information is somehow the cause of young people to leave our country if invaded. Even after four years in office Trump and the right's echo chamber couldn't prove the truth of the hysterical accusations regarding Hunter Biden. Major oil companies who own the oil have nothing to do with what they charge for it. And Trump is on public record as praising Putin's invasion of Ukraine as "genius." All of this is a result of liberal media "manipulating" Americans. One Trump spokesperson referred to their using "alternative facts." It seems more like the right lives in an "alternative universe."
Biden puts U.S. 'in jeopardy'
Had any other President been in office Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. Biden is weak and world leaders know it. After our disgraceful departure from Afghanistan the world sees a weak America. With Biden at the helm our very existence is in jeopardy.
Secessionist NH lawmakers are 'clowns'
Can the Tribune kindly provide the photo array and full identity of the 13 N.H. lawmakers that voted to secede from the U.S. It would be a great public service to know who these clowns are before the next election.
Putin has to be stopped
The Russian bully thug with the Napoleonic complex needs to be jailed and tried for war crimes. Who is he to dictate who can belong to NATO? After destroying a sovereign nation city by city he's going to allow Ukraine to come to the table and compromise? He has to be stopped permanently. His ego is bigger than his brain and body.
Biden is correct on WWIII
Let’s face it, people are criticizing Biden for being weak in his “fear of escalation” in the Ukraine crisis but would be damned if he sent our troops over there for getting us involved in what would ultimately lead to WWIII. You can’t have it both ways America. Are you ready to send your sons and daughters for what the consequences are of escalation? I think not.
New format 'hard to handle'
Hate the new format of the front page of The Eagle Tribune. Hard to handle while reading. First thing I do when it arrives is tear off that advertising section and throw it away without looking at it.