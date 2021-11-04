Bring back Tuesday, Saturday papers
Missing newspapers. When will the Tuesday and Saturday newspapers come back to being delivered? I do not like reading online. Or, will our subscription prices drop?
Fix more sidewalks in Lawrence
I see the city of Lawrence tearing up sidewalks to redo them all across the city and Pleasant Street. In Lawrence for as long as I’ve been alive which is 49 years still has sections of sidewalk that are grass and that’s even when the Storrow school was open.
Right wing hypocrisy on display
It is absolutely stunning how the right can fight abortion every step of the way, claiming how precious a life is, yet they fight against mask and vaccine mandates that can save a life, not to mention their stance on the death penalty. What a bunch of hypocrites they are.
Tax the billionaires
A middle class family’s most valuable asset is often their equity in their home. When their town reassesses it at a higher value, the real estate taxes increase proportionally (and immediately). If a billionaire has a big investment portfolio and its value were to increase, why not tax that gain?
Media misinforms us
If you’re angry that the worthless media will never hold the corrupt, senile, election-stealing Joe Biden to account, remember the wise words of Mark Twain: “If you don’t read the newspapers, you’re uninformed. If you do read them, you’re misinformed.”
COVID vaccine should be treated like others
I agree that the COVID-19 pandemic is real and tragic. And I agree with “the Public Safety and Health,” and “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.” I still feel it’s one carefully orchestrated global clinical trial based on public health and safety, and a need to determine if the COVID-19 vaccine is really effective vs. personal conscience. (And, yes, I am fully vaccinated.) What would have been wrong in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 as in times past? Some examples are: Inactivated vaccines; Live-attenuated vaccines; recombinant; polysaccharide; conjugate vaccines; toxoid; and viral vector vaccines. Supposedly, if information given to us is accurate, big pharma has been working on the mRNA for a number of years. Global clinical trials now for COVID-19? Hmmm. How can it be proven effective as, for example vaccines for: measles, mumps, smallpox, rubella, Hepatitis A & B, diphtheria, etc.? And before you tell me that “time was of the essence,” big pharma smashed this through all the politicians faster than a roadrunner in Arizona. What do you think?