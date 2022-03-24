Methuen top-heavy
Two sided talking in Methuen. All we heard was the department is too heavy. Now we add a deputy chief and more supervisors? Guess it’s OK to add more positions under new leadership. Such a demand for a deputy chief? Someone’s getting taken care of.
Trump empowered ignorance
The former (fake) president’s legacy is having empowered the gullible and selfish to put those character traits proudly on full display, often in this column and at school board meetings, among other places. Unfortunately, it is often done so in an uncivil, rude and even violent manner. Please go back to hiding your ignorance.
Give planes to Ukraine
This is the same administration that gave $80 billion worth of military equipment to the enemy-the Taliban. Give the planes to Ukraine. Of course, Putin doesn’t want this to happen. Who cares what he thinks; he is the enemy.
Don’t teach Christianity in schools
I can’t understand Christians who want their religion taught in our public schools. If a Muslim wanted to do this, everybody would way “Sharia Law is taking over” and that they are “indoctrinating our kids.” But if it were Christianity, that’s just fine? How does that make sense?
Stop dumping in cemetery
It’s incredible that some scofflaws are dumping hundreds of old tires, garbage and other debris on Immaculate Conception cemetery property on the Lawrence/Methuen line even though chains have been put up to prevent it. Can’t something more be done, like maybe catching these criminals and making examples of them?
Trump responsible for Afghanistan
To say Trump holds no responsibility in the Afghanistan disaster is false. Trump’s plan set an unattainable deadline, included no U.S. evacuation plan, allowed the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners (including top war commanders) causing U.S.-backed Afghan government to crumble, and substantially reduced U.S. military forces while Taliban took power.
Not Trump’s fault
Where do people come up with these outrageous stories? The View is not the news. To say Trump would throw roses at the feet of the Russians is insane. In a recent speech, Trump said the invasion was “an assault on humanity” and a “horrific disaster” and “we are praying for the proud people of Ukraine.” Remember, Russia annexed Crimea under Obama’s watch and is invading Ukraine while Biden is President.
