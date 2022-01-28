Rolling stop at four-way stop
So I stopped at the new four-way stop at Salem Street and Hampshire Road in Methuen to watch a person come to a “rolling stop” to make sure I didn’t go ahead of them. A mess! An accident waiting to happen!
‘Think again,’ Methuen councilors
Another case of selective justice by the Methuen City Council. Firings are in order for the fire chief and his minions that will cause the taxpayers to lose in a lawsuit. And three of these councilors think we trust their judgment for higher office? Think again.
Jan. 6 not comparable to Dec. 7, 1941
The Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol was a terrible and unnecessary action causing the death of 5 people. All involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of our law. To compare it to the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, is not only absurd, it is unthinkable, as 2,300 Americans were killed and the USS Arizona was completely destroyed. What kind of thought process brings one to this kind of comparison? Not acceptable by any means.
Jan. 6 is like Dec. 7 and Sept. 11
I agree with the writer who likens Jan. 6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor!
Methuen police, fire like Jan. 6
As the January 6th investigation flounders and those responsible go unpunished, so will Methuen’s mismanagement of police and fire departments. Yes, we do have to “move on” but it’s the guilty ones pushing for this. Big surprise, I think not!
Oil spill a threat to water supply
I hope after reading about an oil truck accident which spilled 800 gallons of oil into Mosquito Brook, I wonder if the Rte. 133/Great Pond Road project along North Andover’s main drinking water supply (Lake Cochichewick) is including this threat in it’s design!
Joe ‘not fit’ for office
Inflation, gas, Afghanistan, COVID, border — all failures. Joe it is time to go! This man is not fit to run this country and the polling numbers are reflecting it.
Edit on Ortiz off the mark
Your editorial on David Ortiz should be checked again. Manny Ramirez won the World Series and the MVP in 2004. Plus Sam Kennedy statement is so wrong as we have had many players more talented than David Ortiz.
Neil Young v. Spotify
The left wing is officially eating its own tail. Neil Young — the man who wrote “Ohio” about National Guard troops using violence to put down Vietnam protests — just had his music removed from Spotify when they refused to silence Joe Rogan’s criticism of an authoritarian U.S. government hopped up on COVID emergency powers.