For a government body charged with several vital duties, the Governor’s Council toils in relative obscurity. Apparently, councilors like it that way.
How else to explain councilors’ move to end the livestreaming of their weekly Statehouse meetings, where they vet and vote on judicial nominees and other gubernatorial appointments and weigh in on pardons and commutations?
The council, like other statewide and local deliberative bodies, had been livestreaming its meetings since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents from across the state had the opportunity to see candidates for local judgeships interviewed and confirmed, something previously unavailable to those without the time and resources to make it to Boston for the council’s Wednesday afternoon meetings. They also got to watch as the council approved Gov. Charlie Baker’s historic commutation petitions for William Allen and Thomas Koonce, making both eligible for release after spending decades in prison on murder convictions.
But such transparency is no more. Earlier this month, the council quietly announced it would no longer stream its hearings. The reasoning? The council staff is overburdened and, as Councilor Robert Jubinville put it, “the pandemic is over.”
Please, if the council is so overworked that it can’t stream its once-weekly meetings, maybe it should turn over its judicial nomination duties to the state Senate, as many have suggested.
Or maybe councilors don’t like the scrutiny that comes when everyone — not just a few Beacon Hill players crammed into a small meeting room — can see what you are doing.
“Virtual access must be a part of our new normal in the 21st century democracy,” eight groups wrote in a letter to the council last week. “The people deserve to know what their government is doing.”
The groups signing on to the letter range from the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association to Common Cause Massachusetts to the Boston Center for Independent Living.
Remote meetings, the groups wrote, “opened the door to civic engagement for members of the public and many people who had previously been shut out.” That includes people with disabilities, those in the western part of the state, people with elder care or child care responsibilities and people with chronic medical conditions.
These are the people the council is shutting out. In a word, the electorate, the people they are sworn to represent.
Let’s turn the cameras back on.
