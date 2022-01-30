It’s hard not to worry about the situation in Ukraine, especially as the rhetoric — on both sides — seems to increase tensions between Russia and their allies and the United States and its allies more every day.
On Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a press conference to discuss the standoff. It should have been rated V — for violent, frightening language.
“War is not inevitable,” Milley said. But, he added, “given the type of forces arrayed ... if that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties.”
He said the impact on civilian populations living in Ukraine — a country with 14 million people — would be “horrific.”
The two of them — looking like twin harbingers of doom — calmly discussed how Russia has amassed an arsenal of lethal weapons and more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.
Austin noted: “While we don’t believe that President Putin has made a final decision to use these forces against Ukraine, he clearly now has that capability.”
Putin and Russian officials say these troops and the military equipment are simply there for military exercises that were planned months ago. It just so happens that these exercises are planned to occur simultaneously with a period of time during the winter when the ground freezes, making it easier for large vehicles to maneuver — a fact mentioned by Milley in Friday’s press conference.
Putin blames the U.S. and its allies for ratcheting up the tension, but when they ask him, diplomatically, of course, to back off, he counters with his own demands: Ukraine cannot become part of NATO and the U.S. has to remove some of its military installations from former Soviet bloc countries in Eastern Europe. Biden has already stated he won’t do either of those things. Putin claims he’s being backed into a corner and has to build up troops along the Ukrainian border to repel an invasion — propaganda he is selling to his own people through state-owned media.
If the only thing Putin was doing was massing troops around Ukraine, that would be bad enough. But he’s doing more than that. Russia also has troops and equipment in Belarus, to the north of Ukraine, and more troops in other bordering countries around Ukraine, including Crimea, the country “annexed” by Russia in 2014.
Russia seems to be flexing its military might in all kinds of places these days. Russia just last week held joint naval exercises with China and Iran in the Indian Ocean. It is also holding naval exercises off the coast of Ireland in early February.
Russia and China seem to be getting pretty friendly these days in other ways. When the United States wanted to levy NATO sanctions against certain individuals for helping North Korea launch ballistic missiles over the past few weeks, both Russia and China stepped in and delayed the measure. It just so happens the individuals who are helping North Korea have ties to either Russia or China.
There are economic considerations as well in all of this. Germany gets much of its natural gas from Russia, so that country needs to tread lightly in its condemnation of Putin for fear of having the spigot shut off, which would create havoc.
The press conference on Friday seemed unusual in that the top military officials in the country were painting a grim but realistic picture of what war might look like in Ukraine. Indeed, it would be scary. The president of Ukraine is upset that U.S. officials are talking so much about war — which he feels just makes it even more likely. That may be true.
Meanwhile, some viewers may see the words coming from both sides as empty rhetoric or propaganda made for political purposes. That may also be true.
But one thing seems certain: What happens in the coming weeks will test the mettle of our commander in chief in ways he’s never been tested before. Mitch McConnell is nothing compared to the thugs on the international stage. Let’s hope our 46th president is up to the task.