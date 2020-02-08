Editor's note: The following editorial originated with a sister newspaper, the Mankato, Minn., Free Press.
At least 19 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths. And those numbers are guaranteed to grow.
Frightening statistics, for sure. But they have nothing to do with the new coronavirus; instead they are this year’s flu season tally as of late January in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In contrast, the new coronavirus by mid-week had caused at least 28,000 illnesses and 565 deaths in China, as well as about 200 illnesses, including a dozen in the U.S., and several deaths outside of mainland China.
About 30,000 victims die of flu in this nation in a typical year, and too many people are complacent about that. In contrast, the death rate from the coronavirus is about 2%, says Dr. Jon Hallberg, medical director of the University of Minnesota Physicians Mill City Clinic.
As news about the coronavirus bombards us and stirs up concern, the general population would be much better off paying more attention to how pervasive the flu virus is. In Minnesota, for example, the state health department reported Thursday there has been a total of 1,656 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season, In addition, 42 flu deaths in Minnesota have been reported, including that of a child.
Nationwide, the number of pediatric deaths was up to 68 by late January.
This is not to dismiss concerns about coronavirus. Any new disease that jumps from animal to human transmission is a concern, but it isn’t exactly a surprise. The CDC has protocols in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the World Health Organization is making the virus a top priority.
Flu isn’t a surprise either, and the lack of attention paid to the more likely illness can be frustrating. There are still people who don’t take it seriously and fail to get vaccinated. Even if individuals are willing to take a risk and not get the vaccine, they are putting vulnerable populations at risk, such as infants and those with suppressed immune systems who cannot be immunized. It’s not too late to get a shot — the flu season lasts well into spring.
New illnesses are definitely a concern, but when the likelihood of catching a predictable, well-known one is a greater possibility, that’s where the most attention should go.