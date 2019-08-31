Editor's note: The following editorial originated with a sister newspaper, the Joplin (Mo.) Globe.
The Amazon rainforest is burning, and we should be helping to quench the fire.
Take a deep breath. A significant portion of the oxygen in that lungful of air came from the Amazon rainforest. Further, about 25% of the world’s carbon is stored in the Amazon rainforest. Thousands of the world’s plant and animal species are found only there. It is also home to a number of indigenous people.
Yet it burns.
The National Institute for Space Research, using satellite images, reports that it has detected 39,194 fires in the largest forested region this year, up 77 percent from the same period in 2018.
Most of the fires were set intentionally, and most of the intentional burning is done in Brazil to clear land, frequently for agricultural use. Huge swaths of the region are shrouded in smoke as those fires spread to broader areas. The air pollution has caused significant problems for cities in the region.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized for encouraging the clearing of large sections of the Amazon for farming and mining interests and for not responding quickly and forcefully to the crisis. Bolsonaro has clapped back by accusing, without evidence, nongovernmental organizations of setting the fires after the government pulled their funding. Deforestation of the region has sped up dramatically since Bolsonaro took office, in part at least because his administration cut funding and enforcement to stop loggers, farmers and miners from clearing land illegally.
Some have said that the fires are similar to those seen in 2016 in the region, but drought that year triggered the increase in fires. There is no drought this year. Bolsonaro said recently that he was authorizing troops to contain the blazes and to halt illegal deforestation, but he also said the problem was caused by the nonexistent drought. Government planes were dropping water onto fires over the weekend.
Much is at stake in the Amazon. We’ve already lost a fifth of the biome. It is home to more than 3 million species — one of every 10 species on the planet. It takes 20 to 40 years for a section of rainforest to regrow after a fire, and sections burned repeatedly may not fully recover.
But acting to change the situation on the ground is tough. The fires are mostly in Brazil. A week ago, the G-7 pledged to release $22 million in logistical and financial support to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest, but the Bolsonaro administration is resistant to outside intervention.
Nevertheless, there are things we can do. The United States is a trading partner of Brazil and can exert financial pressure on Bolsonaro as well as offering aid to battle and prevent fires. Speak out and urge your elected representatives to support action.
Though the fires are in South America, we all rely on the thin blue blanket of air that wraps our planet.