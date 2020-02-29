Editor's Note: The following editorial originated with a sister newspaper, the Joplin (Missouri) Globe.
Did you sense that collective sigh of relief last week when former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault?
We sensed it — relief that justice has finally come, in some form, for sexual assault survivors everywhere who want perpetrators held accountable for their actions.
Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 by forcibly performing oral sex on her. He was acquitted on the most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault, and has denied all charges against him.
His conviction serves as a powerful statement in the #MeToo era — that rape and sexual assault are serious crimes and that victims who come forward with allegations deserve to be heard.
The women in Weinstein’s case had everything to lose by speaking out against him, and their courage in doing so is to be commended.
“This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America, I believe, and it is a new day. It is a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.
But Weinstein’s conviction also makes clear that America still has a long way to go before we see real justice here.
Weinstein’s predatory behaviors were an open secret in the entertainment world, and he preyed on women for years without any consequences. That should never have been allowed to happen. To be clear, we do not fault the women he assaulted; the blame rests with everyone else in Weinstein’s world who heard the whispers and rumors and did nothing, who turned a deaf ear and blind eye to allegations, who helped a powerful man stay in power unchecked.
And we can’t truly find justice in one man going to prison for rape when, statistically, most rapists are still out there. Out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 230 are reported to police and only 46 of those perpetrators are arrested, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
Of those cases, only nine are referred to prosecutors, with only five rapists going to jail. In other words, out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 995 perpetrators are still walking free.
One rapist may be in prison today, but will the others ever be held accountable? And what about the women who continue to speak out with their stories of rape and sexual assault, only for those in power to ignore their allegations?
“We have to wonder whether anyone will care about the rest of us tomorrow,” wrote Luann Algoso on behalf of the #MeToo movement this week.
Tomorrow will be the real test for our country. Will we continue to take rape and sexual assault seriously, or will we let those crimes slide back into the shadows?
For the sake of victims everywhere, we must choose the first option. Anything less is no longer acceptable.