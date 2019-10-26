Editor’s note: The following editorial originated with a sister newspaper, the Joplin (Mo.) Globe.
What could be lonelier than Hank Williams' elegy that opens with a whippoorwill too blue to fly?
How about a world where the bird's signature three notes have vanished?
It's happening.
The latest warning of trouble comes from ornithologists in the United States and Canada who have concluded that North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds in the past 50 years. That's "b" as in "B"achman's Warbler, ivory-"b"illed woodpecker and "b"rown-headed nuthatch. The former two are extinct, the latter extirpated from Missouri.
The study appeared in Science last month, looking at population changes among 529 species of birds in the continental United States and Canada, with 90% of the loss from 12 bird families, including sparrows, warblers, blackbirds and finches.
We may think such birds abundant, but the study warns us to remember the fate of the passenger pigeon — "once likely the most numerous bird on the planet" — which went extinct in one person's lifetime.
Habitat loss, pesticides, climate change — all are part of the problem.
In Missouri, the state Department of Conservation has been working with other public and private land managers to develop the Missouri Bird Conservation Plan — a tool that can provide information about the birds most threatened, and their habitat needs.
Of the 335 bird species common in Missouri, 29 are included in the Missouri Bird Conservation Plan, according to MDC, including these once ubiquitous species:
• The eastern meadowlark has seen a 77% population decline since 1970.
• The northern bobwhite has experienced an 83% population decline since 1970.
• The red-headed woodpecker is down 67% in the last 50 years,
• And the eastern whippoorwill is down 69% in that same time, including in the forests of the Ozarks.
Even blue jay numbers are down by a fourth in the last half-century.
Others birds are at such low numbers that they will likely disappear from the state in our lifetimes, including the greater prairie chicken.
We have never understood how it is that environmental and conservation challenges became such a divisive "political" issue. Both parties breathe the same air, drink the same water, depend on the same soil. Both parties should see the disappearance of billions of once-common birds as a signal that something is wrong, and both should vow to take steps necessary so their children and grandchildren get to hear the same three-note song echoing off an Ozark bluff.
A world without whippoorwills would be a lonely place indeed.