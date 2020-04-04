Editor's Note: This editorial originated with a sister newspaper, the Mankato (Minn.) Free Press.
Last Sunday, President Donald Trump let loose of the unrealistic story line that the country and its economy could be quickly up and running again.
Just the week before, the president said he held hope the coronavirus crisis will be resolved in time to have “all the churches full” for Easter Sunday in a couple of weeks.
But on Sunday he said that federal guidance urging social distancing measures, designed to slow the virus’s spread, will stay in place through at least April 30.
His decision came after the latest sobering forecast of the toll the virus will take. The nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Anthony S. Fauci, and the White House’s pandemic response coordinator, Deborah Birx, told the president that the nation will likely see 100,000 deaths from the pandemic even with social distancing staying in place.
They warned the country could see a record of up to 200,000 deaths.
That, of course, doesn’t include the untold number of patients who will be hospitalized with serious complications but who will survive.
Hopefully, the president’s acceptance of a longer-term isolation and social distancing regimen will prompt other prominent Trump backers to stop spreading the idea that quickly getting back to a normal economy is worth the toll it would take on health and lives.
U.S. Senate hopeful Jason Lewis, who is challenging Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, has spent recent weeks dismissing the seriousness of the pandemic and criticizing Gov. Tim Walz’s decisive actions to temporarily close businesses where the risk of spreading COVID-19 is highest.
Lewis tweeted that lesser steps should be taken to keep people separated so the economy can move forward. “Simply put, the cure cannot be worse than the disease!” Lewis wrote, mimicking an earlier tweet from the president.
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has resisted calls for a statewide quarantine even as the state has the 12th highest rate of infection. He has allowed most businesses to stay open — even restaurants, so long as they serve no more than 10 people at a time.
With the president more serious about taking his medical experts’ advice, other leaders who support him will likely be more willing to similarly promote safeguards around the country.