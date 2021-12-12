To the editor:
I’ve been following the bewildering news from the Statehouse regarding the jockeying among legislators on how best to spend the windfall from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. But finally at least, legislation has passed to help people hit hardest by COVID-19.
These funds were intended to repair the economy and lift the burdens of the most vulnerable people in our community with investments in housing, workforce, schools, businesses and the health care system.
On Nov. 18, Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration and criticized lawmakers for going on recess without passing legislation on how to spend the money. Delays in doing so only increased the damage to the economy and the negative consequences to those affected.
But the governor’s task was a tall one when legislators were intoxicated by a flush of two sources of easy money – one from ARPA to the tune of close to $3 billion and a second one tied to the recently passed infrastructure bill pegged at close to $9 billion.
With all this excess, is there any surprise that legislative rigor mortis set in fueled by a proliferation of legislators’ pet projects?
Related to ARPA, here were some “rescue” projects perpetuated by a Democratic-controlled House in mostly private meetings: Literally hundreds of nonpandemic-related earmarks abounded, including $200,000 for bicycle safety in Andover, $100,000 for a turf field in North Reading, $150,000 to upgrade elevators at Melrose High School and $1.3 million for an Italian immigrant memorial in Boston’s North End.
Emotionally, I will admit I was leaning toward supporting this one since I came here in 1967 with an Italian passport and after some difficulties achieved full citizenship at age 18 in 1978.
But at the last moment, I decided not to get caught up in sentimentally supporting this or any other nonessential project – shameless squandering of well-intended public funds to help people.
Once the representatives had their way with the hyperproduction of proposals, the Democratic-controlled Senate followed suit with its own $3.66 billion plan by releasing a 72-page bill one day after elections, giving legislators 48 hours to file amendments.
Within this orgy of excess, there were a few voices that cautioned restraint. Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, asked for more time for senators to read the proposed bill, seek public input and provide some measure of reflection. But that time was also to position resources for maximum relief affect, not waste them foolishly.
I commend these two legislators, particularly Sen. DiZoglio’s stewardship. She understands the critical balance between serving the public interest while not misusing public funds for self-interest.
There is no other exemplary attribute for state auditor than this one.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland