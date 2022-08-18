To the editor:
I’m a fairly bright individual and can usually spot sarcasm when I see it. However, I guess I missed Mr. Klein’s sarcasm when he said in a recent letter that only women should be allowed to vote on the issue of abortion. My bad.
I wonder if Mr. Klein is again employing his sarcasm when he says women are subject to the control of “majority male governing bodies [that]...dictate what [women]...can and cannot do.”
As is so often the case with progressives, Mr. Klein sees things in terms of victims, in this case, women as victims of male legislators. Of course, this viewpoint assumes that all men oppose abortion and all women support it. Hence, the conclusion that one group is victimizing another.
It might come as a news flash to Mr. Klein, but there are legions of male legislators who are pro-choice, as well as legions of women who are pro-life. This isn’t simply a male/female equation.
If I understand Mr. Klein correctly, he supports the right of a woman to abort a fetus up to the moment of birth since he believes only a woman can decide what is best for her own body.
I respectfully remind Mr. Klein that we are not talking about a breast implant or tooth extraction when a woman is carrying a baby. Some deference must be given to the life that she carries within, something many deem a blessing, not a burden.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
