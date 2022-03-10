To the editor:
I am writing to you today to endorse the candidacy of Emily DiCesaro for the Andover School Committee. It has been our good fortune to know the DiCesaro family during our time in Andover. We have delighted in Little League games together, weathered the Columbia Gas explosions, and grown to be amazing friends and neighbors. It is the emphasis placed on community that has truly made our time here a blessing.
From the beginning, Emily stood out in her leadership. Volunteering with the Bancroft PTO, she focused her boundless energy on injecting cultural diversity into the curriculum and shining a spotlight on the inclusivity of under-represented communities. I watched her deftly navigated big budgets, big personalities, and sometimes big problems with grace, dignity, and a good sense of humor.
When the Cormier Youth Center experienced administrative problems, I, like so many people, sat on the sidelines and gawked at social media gossip. But Emily understood that this institution is not only important now in the lives of our children, but it’s important for the future of our community as well. And she got involved, joining the steering committee and working to stabilize the changes.
We should understand through her passion and volunteering, that these institutions help us mold our children into the people they will become. They don’t need to merely survive, they need to adapt and improve as we move into the future.
Voting on March 22 for School Committee members isn’t about what field trip our kids took or where they spend their afternoons, it’s about what we want our community to look like in 20 years.
I proudly support Emily DiCesaro in her determination to continually improve our schools and our school community. I believe in her spirit and vision for our children’s education.
Jonathan Vacik
Andover