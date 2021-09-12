To the editor:
Thanks to The Eagle-Tribune’s pooh-bahs and Executive Sports Editor Bill Burt for continuing the weekly “Beat Burt” contest for picking NFL games.
I’m not interested in participating in legalized sports gambling, but I enjoy matching wits with Burt, plus my son and son-in-law, each week.
Burt conducts the contest with a sense of humor and seems to enjoy the weekly competition with his readers.
It also seems to be one of the newspaper’s main ways of interacting with readers.
And winning one of the coveted T-shirts isn’t easy.
Bill Griffith
Newburyport