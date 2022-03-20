To the editor:
As we have all read in the news, hospitals across the nation and Massachusetts, including Holy Family Hospital, are experiencing historic staffing shortages. Those of us who have been in healthcare for decades have dealt with many different crises, but never one of this magnitude. The story of healthcare today is one of both good and bad news: the bright future we see ahead, and the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has taken its toll on our staff, exhausting them as they cared for an endless stream of very sick patients. As a result, staff from both clinical and non-clinical departments have either resigned or moved to other professions.
In addition, the workforce is aging and that is naturally causing more retirements from healthcare and other professions. Just when more people need healthcare, providers are retiring. By 2029, approximately 20% of the total United States population will be over the age of 65.
However, we also have a core of extremely dedicated staff, from physicians to housekeepers, phlebotomists to facilities crew, who committed themselves early on to getting us through the pandemic. Some worked extra shifts, others came in early and stayed late; together they were a stalwart team that moved us steadily forward as the number of COVID patients increased, and the number of staff decreased.
It is this type of passion that runs through the culture at Holy Family Hospital and is the reason we are able to maintain the high quality of patient care that won us a “Top Hospital” designation three times in the past four years. Our employees, like the 59% of healthcare workers in a recent USA TODAY poll, say they are fatigued but hopeful and motivated.
Now as the number of COVID-19 cases in the Merrimack Valley shrinks daily, there is hope on the horizon. Holy Family Hospital will return to building new service lines and expanding existing services like Cardiology, Pulmonology, Women’s Health, and Surgical Services.
To do so, we will need to hire employees in all areas. We need nurses and support staff including certified nursing assistants, technologists of all skills from respiratory therapy to imaging, facilities workers, housekeepers, and nutrition services staff.
We want the people of the Merrimack Valley to consider healthcare as their career choice. It is a people-focused profession where every day is an opportunity to care for those in need, and to do so with pride, a sense of purpose, and appreciation.
Our employees are the “lifeblood” of Holy Family Hospital. We invite you to join.
Craig A. Jesiolowski, FACHE
President, Steward Holy Family Hospital
Methuen and Haverhill