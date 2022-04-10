To the editor:
The latest GOP culture battle involves banning inappropriate books in our schools, but who gets to decide what is appropriate?
One of these books is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a book that looks at racial prejudice through the eyes of a young girl whose lawyer father, Atticus Finch, is representing a black man unjustly accused of assault against a white woman. The setting is the rural South during the Depression.
This book has provided context for teachers to discuss the history of race relations in the country — where we have been, where we are and where we are going.
Apparently the new GOP thinks this book would traumatize students. Still, they are comfortable with active-shooter drills on a regular basis. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.
“Fahrenheit 451,” a novel by Ray Bradbury, is a story about the fire department of the future.
If a neighbor or family member discovers that you are collecting books, the fire department shows up with flame-throwers and burns them.
One of the great advantages that the GOP has discovered with these culture battles is that it enables them to avoid substantive discussions on actual policies that could help Americans with healthcare issues, food insecurity, education and many other issues.
The GOP didn’t even bother with a policy platform during the last election.
I am pretty sure “Fahrenheit 451” will soon be moved from the fiction section to nonfiction at local libraries.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.