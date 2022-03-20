To the editor:
Andover citizens are not feeling heard. It’s time for a new moderator with a commitment to free and open discussion.
Regardless of what side you are on of the divisive, scandalous, Andover drama of the day, I think we can all agree on one thing: Andover is experiencing chaotic times.
Not only are many residents not feeling heard, but even more recognize an unhealthy environment, unwelcoming to differing opinions. Whether the debate is IA’s, spending, youth services, the town manager’s office, water issues, coaches or something else, our problem is not that we have too much transparency and open debate, but rather not enough.
Our current moderator has described the role as having a gatekeeper authority both when discussing open access to all citizens’ participation at Town Meeting and when discussing the process of vetting candidates for the Finance Committee. She says she does not allow potential Finance Committee candidates to advance if she thinks they hold bias or have an agenda, assuming an authority not granted to her to dictate who does and does not fall into that category based on nothing but her own opinion.
Now, more than ever, the people of Andover need a moderator who encourages open communication and access to all at Town Meeting. To those who support honest and open discussion, equal access to the town government process, and positive change over a continuation of the same static and stubborn leadership, give Keith Saxon his chance as moderator and give Andover a chance to move forward.
Kashmir Frizelle
Andover