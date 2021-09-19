To the editor:
Last weekend, Americans paused to commemorate the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. With speeches and ceremonies, we remembered the lives lost and the heroism of that day.
As we reflected, the differences between Americans then versus Americans now were brought into sharp relief. What has happened to us?
After 9/11, we were united. No matter your sex, race, religion or political party, we were all Americans. Now, 20 years later, we are more divided than ever.
After 9/11, President George W. Bush had a 90% approval rating for his handling of the crisis. Now, we are so divided that even a cure for cancer would not get a 90% approval.
After 9/11, millions ran to give blood to help others. Now, millions refuse to take a vaccine (or wear a mask) to help others.
After 9/11, Republican and Democratic lawmakers stood on the U.S. Capitol steps and sang “God Bless America” together. Now, a mob of U.S. citizens, supported by members of that same Republican Party, attacked that same Capitol building to try to stop democracy.
If the goal of the terrorists was to undermine our society and our culture, have they finally succeeded?
Is it possible to get back to how we were?
Maybe last weekend’s memorials can remind us. Maybe we can push back on the extremist views taking over and stand for a country that works together to solve today’s problems.
We sincerely hope so.
Valerie Roman, Chair
Kenna McLeod, Vice Chair
Catherine Robertson-Souter, Secretary
Windham Democratic Town Committee