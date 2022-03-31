To the editor:
With President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court, we have the opportunity to add a highly qualified justice who has demonstrated a commitment to fairness, impartiality, and equal justice for all. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
Judge Jackson will add a critical perspective and unique voice on the High Court, which in part interprets laws that safeguard clean air and clean water, protect wildlife, and empower the government to combat climate change for decades to come. The interpretation and enforcement of our environmental laws is at stake, as all federal judges are appointed for lifetime positions.
Having Judge Jackson serve as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice will ensure all Americans, no matter their race or background, will be better represented. She should be quickly confirmed with a unanimous vote by the Senate.
Donna Partridge
Kingston, N.H.
