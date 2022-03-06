To the Voters of Salem, N.H.: Many of you have supported my efforts in the past and I implore you to help me with the following:
Vote Keith Stramaglia for selectman.
Vote “yes” on Article 8.
Vote “yes” on Article 9.
Vote “yes” on Article 19.
Vote “no” on Article 28, which is supported by Dane Hoover. So please Vote for DJ Bettencourt and Donna Loranger for Budget Committee.
We need change in our government.
For too long the arrogant have provided their direction to the town manager. With their help he has spent $2.2 million on lawsuits, arbitrations, and mediations that he has lost often.
With more lawsuits pending and fewer taxpayers aware of the outcomes and cost,
it is incumbent on all of us to want to see police and fire stations become reality.
We need to have our tax money build and repair the town infrastructure, our buildings are deplorable, and although not technically unsafe they are unrepairable.
The town manager needs to be responsive to each member of the board not just select ones.
Please take the opportunity to vote Tuesday, March 8, at the Fisk, Soule, North Salem, or Barron schools, and also at the Senior Center.
Vote for more accountability. Vote for transparency. Why? Because it is time!
Bob Bryant
Salem Selectman