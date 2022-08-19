To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of the hardest working politician I have ever known. That young woman is state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor.
Diana has been a pioneer when it comes to fighting addiction. Long before there was an official opioid epidemic, Diana had already been hard at work on this deadly issue. Although I am sad to see her leave her position as a state senator, I am obviously excited about what she will be able to accomplish as our state auditor.
In her new position she will be tracking how Massachusetts money is spent. I know that when it comes to money for substance abuse, along with all other things, she will put a stop to all the waste.
How do I know this? It’s because she is a tireless worker who doesn’t let up. Diana is like a dog with a bone: She doesn’t let go until the job is done.
I suggest that all of you bureaucrats be aware and watch what you spend our money on because we will have an outstanding politician watching you.
I do hope you will all join me in supporting Diana. My only hope is that I live long enough to vote for her when she runs for governor. I guess you could say I see a great future for Diana.
Phil Lahey
Methuen
