To the editor:
It’s great that the state will be receiving a large sum of money from the settlement with opioid makers Purdue Pharma. Now, will the money get the most bang for the buck?
Will officials decide to spend significant funding on grassroots education and recovery groups and facilities that are in great need, or will they spend it on things that are politically correct?
For those of you who would like information on substance abuse at absolutely no cost, may I suggest you contact Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance-Abuse Program. We would like to have groups such as church congregations, nonprofit and for-profit businesses, and neighborhood associations invite us in to speak about substance abuse.
Speaking as the father of a child in long-term recovery, I can tell you I wish I knew then what I know now: Substance abuse does not discriminate.
For those of you who have a loved one suffering from this disease, please contact me at 978-886-2949 and ask for Phil.
Regardless of whether you are interested in educating yourself or are looking to help someone, MVPASAP can help. Let’s hope some Purdue Pharma money comes in the direction of grassroots organizations like ours.
Phil Lahey
Methuen