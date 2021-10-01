To the editor:
I was astonished to read that Mayor James Fiorentini and the city of Haverhill are claiming that legal cannabis has cost the city $1.3 million in services (“Cannabis chief questions fees,” Sept. 26).
The top state cannabis regulator is right to question the fees. They are absurd.
How can the city credibly claim that they’ve added positions in the police and schools due to cannabis when cannabis has been in Haverhill and every other Massachusetts city for decades?
Did the city actually add these positions, or is this just an attempt to bill cannabis companies for existing salaries?
How can the city claim such astronomical costs when other communities, such as Northampton, are admitting what any observer knows: There have been no costs. The average liquor store or restaurant that serves booze probably contributes more to police and social service costs than any cannabis store.
This is a sham report produced only to extract more money from these new businesses. But the report does raise a few legitimate questions: How much did the city pay the consulting company, MGT Consulting of Tampa, to produce it? And how could city officials allow the company to list police guns, holsters and uniforms as reasonably-related costs?
This report doesn’t pass the straight-face test.
I hope our city councilors do their jobs and question every aspect of it, including demanding evidence to back up the report’s far-fetched cost claims.
Dean Smith
Haverhill