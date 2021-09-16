To the editor:
It was good to see Sen. Maggie Hassan in Salem, N.H., touting the incoming infrastructure spending with at least the bipartisan bill nearing passage in the Senate.
“The construction efforts at the Salem Depot intersection are an example of how infrastructure investments can help improve the lives of Granite Staters and visitors alike,” Hassan said in a statement printed by The Eagle-Tribune.
However, before our senators start spending on new projects, they should finish old ones.
As I stated to Send. Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen in June 2021, large swaths of highway noise walls were left unfinished right next to Salem, here in Windham.
Using archaic and outmoded Department of Transportation calculations, counting houses as “receptors” instead of people, our neighborhood — densely populated with pre-teen children — was left open to the seven lanes of highway where only two had been before, while neighborhoods with lower populations of people — not houses — in Salem were not.
Additionally, the highway now abuts Griffin Park, where thousands of children play soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse, awash in highway noise from seven lanes of Interstate 93 every spring, summer and fall.
Hassan and Shaheen did not respond to my communications. Only Congresswoman Annie Kuster did, through a staffer, telling me that the money from the as-yet unpassed bill was mostly already earmarked.
The delegation representing Rockingham County in the U.S. legislature should use the incoming infrastructure spending to redress past oversights impacting veterans and our children before allotting the funds to new commercial construction.
Nick McNulty
Windham