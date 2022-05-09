To the Editor,
Recently a friend sent me an article about a movement started in Appleton, Wisconsin called No Mow May.
The idea behind this community science initiative is to wait to mow your lawn until after the May lawn "weeds" have flowered. Plants like clover, violets, and dandelions provide rare spring food for bees emerging from hibernation.
In 2020, 435 homes in Appleton registered to take part in No May May. In one year, researchers found that No Mow May lawns had five times the number of bees and three times the bee species. In 2021, a dozen communities across Wisconsin had adopted No Mow May. It has also spread to communities in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Montana.
I was excited to read this article because I've been waiting to mow my spring lawn for a number of years now. I love seeing my lawn filled with blue, purple, white, and yellow flowers and bees. I mow around the most abundant clumps later in the spring. We know that bees are facing rapidly declining numbers due to loss of habitat and pesticide use. This one small act of providing food to the bees when it is most needed is something I can do.
Best of all, native bees have returned to my yard!
Wouldn't it be wonderful if the No Mow May movement came to Massachusetts?
Mary Pritchard,
Andover, Ma.
