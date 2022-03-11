To the editor:
Gerrymandering is the process of redrawing Congressional districts to create political advantage to one political party over another.
As an example, moving Democrats into the same district sacrifices control of one district for opportunity to win many other districts. In Pennsylvania about 10 years ago, Congressional votes were split about 50/50, but Republicans won 12 of 17 congressional seats.
Democrats also gerrymander, but with less effect. The larger issue that should be emphasized is that gerrymandering makes congressional seats safe for incumbents, reducing the need for engagement and compromise with the other party.
It is estimated that about two thirds of the congressional districts are no longer competitive The two parties in the past engaged in political discourse based upon a contest of ideas with the better ideas winning. This type of discourse is essential for democracies to thrive and grow. Unfortunately it is almost extinct in the current political environment.
Another negative by product is the increased influence of corporate lobbying, since acting in the public interest is no longer necessary for election or re-election; responding to donors requests is much easier and carries no negative consequences.
The only reasonable way out of this mess is a non-partisan commission to set congressional boundaries that preserves every American’s right to a vote that counts.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.