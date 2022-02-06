To the editor:
Regarding possibly building a new Consentino School in Haverhill, I hope the mistake made with the recently completed Hunking School in Bradford is not repeated.
The new Hunking School is poorly situated too close to houses on Kensington Avenue. The distance between it and the backyards of homeowners may conform to zoning laws, but its close proximity brings a whole new dimension to “not in my backyard.”
This is not a matter of objecting to having a school built next to existing homes. The issue is that Hunking is so close it feels like homeowners can practically reach out of their back windows and hand lunch to students inside the school.
City officials, please ensure a new Consentino School, and all new buildings for that matter, doesn’t loom over homes like this ever again. Give us adequate breathing room. Please take notice and protect us, your constituents.
Jeanne Walkauskas
Haverhill