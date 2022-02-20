To the editor:
As a resident of the town of Salem for over 50 years, as a retired Salem educator, as the parent of children who went to the Salem schools, as the grandparent of children who went through the Salem Schools, and now the great-grandparent of a child who will in a few years be attending the Salem Schools, I would like to endorse the following candidates for public office: Peter Morgan and Patricia Corbett for School Committee and Everett McBride for selectman.
On both the school side and town side, the last few years with COVID-19 have been difficult. All three have guided the schools and town through these times with steady, focused and dedicated hands on the wheel.
One has only to drive around town to see the new schools, the depot shaping up, the Tuscan becoming a landmark, roads being cleared the day after a major storm, ambulances showing up five minutes after they are called, and a new entrance at the town Transfer Station.
All this plus a decent tax rate and much more shows what leadership is all about.
Salem is blessed to have good, honest, dedicated public servants. Please remember that when you cast your ballot.
Richard J. O’Shaughnessy
Salem, N.H.