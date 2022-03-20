To the editor:
I am writing today to express my strong support for Joe Hicks as our next North Andover School Committee member. I’ve been privileged to get to know Joe over the past year and find his commitment to improving our schools unmatched.
I am particularly impressed that someone who has made his career in education is also willing to devote significant additional personal time to bringing that expertise to the School Committee. He has proven that commitment through his active PTO service and citizen activism.
Joe brings the right mix of grassroots experience as a classroom educator and management experience in his roles as an instructional coach and assistant principal to the School Committee role, thus making him a very versatile asset for assisting and advising our superintendent and staff as they plan for the future.
I know from my own service that serving on town committees and boards takes energy, enthusiasm, and a heavy time commitment. North Andover is strong because we are fortunate to have enough qualified citizens willing to devote their time to improving our town.
Joe is highly qualified and uniquely dedicated to the cause of improving our schools and how they safeguard our children, communicate with our parents, and plan for the growth of our community. I urge you to join me and vote for Joe on March 29.
David S. Brown
North Andover