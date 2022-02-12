To the editor:
In his letter “Hard-working people have lost in America,” Dan Morrison uses the recent deaths of three police officers to launch into an oh-to-frequent attack of people of color.
Those deaths that Mr. Morrison refers to were tragic, as are all deaths of police officers in their line of duty. But the deaths of the two police officers in New York City had nothing to do with immigrants, as Morrison used the basis for making a series of attacks on immigrants.
In fact, the police call to which those two officers responded was a domestic dispute between a mother and her son. Tragically, it turned violent. But the truth behind what happened did not deter Mr. Morrison from using those deaths as a basis for inflammatory attacks.
A reminder to Mr. Morrison and his populist fellow travelers that it is the immigrants who do the jobs that people of white privilege won’t take; who perform the low-paying field jobs that put food on all our tables; who take the low-paying jobs of caring for the elderly in our nursing homes. And, it’s the immigrants who pay the taxes from their earnings that people of white privilege hire armies of accountants and lobbyists to find ways to avoid.
Immigrants are the labor backbone of our nation. Yes, the “woke” movement is letting the public finally learn the truth behind how it has been people of color who have been the front-line fighters for everyone’s civil rights, have been the arms and legs of the economic engine of our country since the earliest days of our nation’s founding, and how hundreds of years of systemic racism against people of color still raises its ugly head on a daily basis across all walks of life in our country.
The so-called “woke” movement is taking the blinders off of Americans to the complete and honest history of our nation. A nation afraid to teach and acknowledge all aspects of its history, warts and all, is doomed to die.
Bob Pokress
Andover