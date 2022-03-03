To the editor,
This year, voters in Salem have three candidates running for two seats on the Budget Committee. All of the candidates have previously or currently serve on the board and they are all good people.
My vote this year will go to D.J. Bettencourt. D.J. has proven himself to me to be a bright and thoughtful fiscal conservative. He is a young professional who has served the town for several years, donating hundreds of hours of his time to helping to review and offer opinions on the town and School District budgets.
As a life-long resident of Salem now raising his young family here, he understands the struggles that taxpayers are facing.
In a political environment that all too often falls into nastiness and name calling, we are constantly in need of decorum. D.J. is even-tempered, considerate of others and articulate. I am confident that he will continue to be an independent voice of reason on the Budget Committee.
This year, the decision for me on March 8 is an easy one for me. I hope others will join me in voting for D.J. Bettencourt for Budget Committee.
Chris Bailey
Salem