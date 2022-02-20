To the editor:
I am proud to support Doug Flood for Derry town-councilor-at-Large.
Doug has already made Derry better through the Jason R. Flood Memorial nonprofit and their Pizza Stock music events. Their motto is “healing through music, connecting with community.” They provide children, teens and parents with the resources and guidance to discuss warning signs and how to prevent suicide.
They have donated funds raised through their Pizza Stock events to local groups helping those in need.
Doug is not a politician looking to make himself look important or impose his views on others. His goal is to bring a level of respect and transparency back to Derry politics.
I met Doug and his wife, Danielle, and their son Jason several years ago. Doug and his family always got along well with everyone. Doug has shown through his foundation work that he is able to collaborate and work well with people and get things done. Doug treats everyone with honesty and respect. He will work well with the other town councilors and local groups.
If you are not registered to vote, you can register with the town clerk’s office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through March 1, or at the Supervisors of the Checklist session from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on March 1 or on election day March 8. For details contact the town clerk’s office or see www.derrynh.org.
Please join me in voting for Doug Flood at Calvary Bible Church.
Beth Nelson
Derry