To the editor:
Consumer protection and service is at the heart of our mission at the New Hampshire Insurance Department. That commitment has remained steadfast since 1851, when New Hampshire became the first state in the nation to create an insurance department.
We are proud of the work of our Consumer Services Division and our commitment to helping consumers better understand their insurance products and navigate the complexities and intricacies of their policies when issues arise. That work also ensures that insurance companies and agents are complying with New Hampshire law.
From June 2020 to June 2021, our Consumer Services Division lived up to its mission of assisting consumers by processing 796 consumer complaint investigations, 151 insurance provider investigations and 3,423 assistance requests from the public.
These interactions resulted in the Insurance Department recovering over $1 million dollars for consumers during the last year.
And, over the last decade, our Consumer Services staff has assisted 61,000 residents and have facilitated the recovery of over $22.4 million back to consumers.
We encourage any Granite Stater who believes that they have been treated unfairly by their insurance provider to contact us. Regardless of the type of insurance, one of our Consumer Services officers is prepared to listen, provide guidance as necessary and advocate for those who have been mistreated.
We can be reached by email at consumerservices@ins.nh.gov, by phone at (800) 852-3416 or online at www.nh.gov/insurance.
D.J. Bettencourt
Deputy Commissioner
New Hampshire Insurance Department