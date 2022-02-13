To the editor:
There is much discussion these days about how far technology could go in creating simulations indistinguishable from reality, where a world of virtual reality could be viewed as authentic as concrete truth.
In such a situation, our present reality would be challenged by communities of doubters opting instead to align with and find fully valid lives in their alternative ‘matrix.’ Such a coexistence of different realities could potentially create existential crises for a society, whereby these competing realities stoke untenable, even violent rifts compromising its legal, social, and economic foundations. Sound farfetched?
While reading Farhad Manjoo’s op-ed in the Sunday New York Times (Jan. 30) — “We Might Be in a Simulation. Should That Worry Us?” — I was overcome by an eerie feeling. It was that it is not a sophisticated virtual reality fed to us by a machine, but instead, a treacherous lie, infiltrating and metastasizing within our socio-political tissues, that “has already thrown society into an epistemological crisis — a situation where different people believe different versions of reality based on the digital communities in which they congregate.”
Former President Trump has achieved fomenting such a crisis, where most of his base is flourishing comfortably in a “viscerally real” simulation, a veritable ‘Trumplandia,’ an alternate reality fueled by lies and misinformation infinitely more effective than any virtual reality headset on the market today.
Trump’s ‘big lie’ is so ingrained in our lives that “its effects ricochet across society” and threatens the very survival of our democracy unless we as a unified people champion a return to “real reality”.
William Kolbe
Andover