To the editor:
I was ordained into the Christian ministry in 1972. In my first call to ministry it was only a matter of months when I was sitting at the bedside of a church member passing through the final days of a painful and terminal experience with cancer.
The patient was crying with pain. And the family would sit with their loved one and sob, “This is terrible to see mom in such pain.”
I came to say, “This was no way to end one’s life.”
The history of people taking control of the experience of dying is a long one. The reality of the intensive care unit is that it is harder to die than ever before. In my 40-plus years of ministry with over 1,000 funerals, the end-of-life options are no more available. The inhumanity continues and we persistently ask why.
As a Christian I know that my life is a wonderful gift from God. But I also know that death is not the worst thing that can happen to me. The time has come for the Commonwealth to permit the individual to truly control his or her personal end-of-life decisions.
The Massachusetts Legislature is considering “An Act Relative to End of Life Options” (H2381/S1384). If this proposed legislation were to become law, you and your loved ones would have options to consider in those final months of life.
Please, before you find yourself sitting beside a loved one’s hospital bed, let your state senators and representatives know of your support.
The Rev. Dr. David VanArsdale
North Andover