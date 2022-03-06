To the editor,
Taxpayers in Salem are hurting. Despite our community’s ever-expanding commercial tax base, our taxes continue to go up year after year. Now we have been hit with a property valuation assessment that has caused some of our property taxes to increase by several hundred to a couple of thousand dollars.
Sadly, many of our local leaders do not understand the struggle taxpayers are facing. They seem too willing to neglect the fact that inflation is at a 40-year high and our personal finances are still recovering from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, there is a leader who does watch out for taxpayers: DJ Bettencourt, who serves on the Salem Budget Committee. While some leaders just want to spend at unsustainable rates with no regard to its impact on taxes, DJ asks the tough questions and considers whether the taxpayer can continue to pay the ever-increasing amounts that are being asked. He is the only one who understands that at some point Salem might become too expensive for young families and seniors to be able to live in our community.
Taxpayers need to keep DJ on the Budget Committee and I look forward to voting for him Tuesday, March 8.
Dolores Reardon
Salem, N.H.