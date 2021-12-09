To the editor:
As a concerned New Hampshire resident and voter who survived a hospitalization for COVID-19, the ability to testify and attend committee meetings via Zoom has been invaluable.
From a financial perspective, the time and mileage expense saved, as well as the challenge of getting time off from work and arranging for childcare, among other costs, should be a consideration for both legislators and their constituents.
From a health aspect, we have all seen the extremely concerning news about the COVID-19 infection and death rates surging again in our state.
For these reasons and more, a virtual engagement option for the upcoming legislative session is critical for both the civic and physical health of our state.
Access and transparency in government affairs are more important than ever. I urge House and Senate leaders to please give serious thought to preserving this crucial innovation and allowing remote testimony at the Statehouse in 2022.
Laurie Warnock
Hampstead