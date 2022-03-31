To the editor:
Nick McNulty’s letter in this past Sunday’s newspaper demonstrated that he really doesn’t like what he considers to be uppity Black women.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is as qualified to sit on the Supreme Court as any current sitting justice, and more qualified than some. She bore the ignorant and demeaning comments and queries by the likes of Sens. Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley with a serene grace not seen when Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced a similar grilling.
Kavanaugh yelled at least one senator, wept at the “unfairness of it all,” and resembled nothing more than an angry toddler — a complete absence of judicial temperament. But Kavanaugh’s a white man. He can act like a jackass and get away with it.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a woman of uncommon grace and erudition. She has broad trial experience, which some of the current justices don’t. And she has worked as a federal public defender, which none of the sitting justices have.
Only a deluded Republican would oppose her candidacy for a seat on the highest court in the land.
Tom Chapman
Haverhill
