To the editor:
All involved in the preparation and distribution of the COVID-19 home test kits at Campanelli Drive in Andover should be commended for their excellent job.
There was a long line of vehicles out on the street leading up to Campanella Drive and to the Municipal Services facility. However, it was so well organized the line moved quickly.
All those assisting, out in the cold, frigid weather, were helpful and friendly. I was in and out in less than 15 minutes and never imagined that when I saw the long line.
Also, a thank you to the police officers directing traffic and assisting. A heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all.
Karen-Ann Glennon
Andover