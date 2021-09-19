To the editor:
I want to take this moment and remind our residents before Tuesday’s primary elections in Lawrence of the following:
I am running to be the city’s next mayor. I want to make one thing clear: I have only the best intentions for the city of Lawrence and will continue fighting for our future.
Lawrence is my home and I, by far, am the best qualified candidate for the job. I don’t want to sound too confident but do want to be clear and remind residents that Lawrence needs a transparent, honest and educated leader.
I am that leader that our residents and the city of Lawrence needs.
I am the only candidate born and raised in the Merrimack Valley, the only candidate who has attended the Lawrence Public School system from kindergarten to graduating from Lawrence High School. (Go Lancers!)
I am the only candidate with a graduate degree — a juris doctor from Suffolk University Law School. I am the only candidate who has worked for all levels of government — federal, state, and local — and the only candidate raised in a home who has also balanced the management and operations of a small business.
I am the only candidate to bring $3 million dollars to the city of Lawrence for the lead abatement program.
As the city’s next mayor, I will continue to combat COVID-19 and address all other pressing issues such as safety, housing, environmental change, small businesses and so forth.
In the next coming months, I look forward to addressing these issues in more detail and in person with residents of the city.
My reminder to residents is that they need to vote in order to make Lawrence better. Residents can’t complain if they don’t go out and vote.
They should not only vote but make the right choice, and I am the right choice on Sept. 21.
It would be an honor to have their vote.
Doris Rodriguez
Lawrence