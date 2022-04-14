To the editor:
I lost my sister-in-law to COVID-19. She was a caregiver who was taking a patient with the virus to the hospital and was exposed. The vaccine was not ready yet but was released shortly after she passed. If the vaccine had been available and she had been able to receive it, it is likely she would have had a chance at surviving.
This experience was not unique to my family and New Hampshire lawmakers need to be doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of all residents.
Vaccines are proven to be effective, having protected us from deadly illnesses and diseases in the past. They continue to save lives today and have played an important role in changing the course of this pandemic.
Today, many New Hampshire residents, including our most vulnerable populations, are up to date with vaccinations. However, widespread vaccinations are still needed to ensure the continued health and safety of Granite Staters now and into the future.
For this reason, I’m asking that our lawmakers take every opportunity they have to strengthen our public health system and to not take vaccines for granted.
Karen Saco
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.