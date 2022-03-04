To the editor:
My daughter Janabeth Reitter, a graduate of Salem High School and the University of New Hampshire, has a degree in linguistics from University of Michigan. She also is trained in Orton-Gillingham, one of several accredited methods of teaching reading. She says that our brains implant letters and their sounds into the frontal lobe in the first step of learning to read, as seen in brain imaging.
A lucky child’s brain can teach itself to combine letter sounds to read and write. But about 40% of kids need specific sequential instruction in letter combinations and sounds. Successful teaching programs built on this marvelous scientific "discovery" are actually very old. They are called phonics. But in the mid-1980s some theorists touted a "new” method of teaching, whole-word recognition by memorizing what the word looks like. But now we know that recognizing a whole word accurately is only possible after learning the word by phonetically sounding out the syllables.
Sadly, after Salem and most of New Hampshire jumped on the “whole word” train, our SAU reading proficiencies dropped, leaving kids who can't read well seriously handicapped in most subjects. We need to switch back to teaching phonics to everyone, sequentially adding spelling rules and phonics for dyslexic children, long before they qualify by being two years behind.
Lori Ball is the reading expert who can help the Salem School Board catch up. Vote for her on Tuesday, March 8.
N.H. State Rep. Betty Gay
Salem