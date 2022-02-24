To the editor:
As a person living in a coastal state, the New York Times’ article on Tuesday that the sea level will rise a foot by 2050 no matter what we do is very alarming.
Many effects of climate change are already locked in, but decisions we make now will make a huge difference in the more distant future. If we do not take effective action now, this first foot of sea level rise will be merely a puddle compared to the floods that will come.
On the brighter side, there is something we can do that will put us well on our way to meeting the most ambitious climate goals. Cash-back carbon pricing, such as the Energy Innovation Act bill in Congress, will reduce United States carbon emissions 90% by 2050 — nearly the net-zero that is needed — while simultaneously incentivizing the implementation of similar carbon-pricing policies around the world through trade.
Citizens can take action today to protect our coastal communities. Please call or email your congressmen and women and urge them to support cash-back carbon pricing. Together we can make a difference.
Katharine Gage
Windham