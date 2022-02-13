To the editor:
What is happening to the mail delivery in Lawrence? In the last year or so, it has gotten progressively worse.
Many of my neighbors and friends on social media are all expressing the same issue. My mail is coming every four days and that is only after I call to inquire.
I signed up for “informed delivery” so I can know what to expect. Recently, an entire week went by, I was expecting over 20 pieces of important tax documents, bills, insurance premiums and car registrations. It took four calls before I got everything I should have. The postman came one night, dropped off a magazine at 7 p.m. and nothing else.
People are being charge late fees and Comcast has cancelled some people for non payment (all because the mail is not being delivered on time or even at all).
Here’s the big mystery that I cannot understand: Myself and my neighbors have witnessed on many occasions the mail truck coming to our area and dropping off packages. Why is some trinket from Amazon more important than my tax documents or medicare bills?
My mail is protected by federal law and should be delivered in a timely manner. They should deliver the mail while they are delivering the packages at the same time.
Somebody somewhere please help us. It’s out of control.
Darlene Murray
Lawrence