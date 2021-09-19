To the editor:
In a Sept. 15 article in The Eagle-Tribune, Mayor James Fiorentini states, “I’ve made every effort to make the city affordable while some people believe we undertax and should tax to the max. I say no to that and I’ll be running against a tax-to-the-max opponent.”
Fiorentini’s statement is contradictory to the actual budget proposals he has submitted to the City Council during his administration.
In fact, a review of the last 17 years of city budgets (fiscal years 2006-22 at www.cityofhaverhill.com/departments/finance_department/auditor_s_office/) show what the mayor has submitted and that he has, in his own words, “taxed to the max” in the vast majority of his budget submissions.
And in three of those years when he didn’t, I found over $1 million of “hidden or misallocated” funds prior to his budget submissions.
I will provide transparency in our government spending so that no one else will have to continue to find “hidden” funds.
I will be open and honest with the taxpayers and ensure that needed services are provided within a transparent budget.
I have always been an advocate for increased services at no additional cost to the taxpayers. I have worked tirelessly to review city budgets. It matters to me.
Providing accurate information and doing what is truly in the best interest of the residential and local business taxpayers matters to me, not mischaracterizing nor providing misinformation about a mayoral candidate, as Fiorentini is doing in this case.
Colin LePage
Haverhill